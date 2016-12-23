Highway reopens after pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles

All northbound lanes of I-85 have reopened at Senoia Road in Fulton County after a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles early Friday morning.

According to GDOT, the crash happened around 5 a.m. near Fairburn and involved four vehicles.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

All lanes reopened around 6:15 a.m.

