Police agency posts video of intoxicated truck driver as reminder to not drink and drive

The Minnesota State Patrol posted a video to Facebook of an officer pulling over a truck driver that was over three times the legal limit, hoping to bring awareness to those who plan to imbibe over the holidays.

The video was from a traffic stop in July and shows a truck driver swerving all over the road before he finally stops the truck after nearly crashing several times.

The video shows the truck driver leave the roadway, nearly striking a road sign. He almost takes an exit ramp but decides to veer back onto the highway before coming to an abrupt stop.

The trooper then tries to get the driver out of the vehicle and as he is exiting, he falls to the ground and is unable to stand up without assistance.

After taking a breathalyzer test, the driver's blood alcohol content was at .28, over three times the legal limit in Minnesota. It was his third drunk-driving offense. The officer also found two bottles of vodka in the man's truck.

Watch the video below

