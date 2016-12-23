Driver identified in fatal Cobb County crash - CBS46 News

Driver identified in fatal Cobb County crash

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck forced the closure of all northbound lanes of I-75 at Delk Road in Cobb County for about two and a half hours Friday morning.

32-year-old Maurio Andrews was traveling in his 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche when he collided with the rear side of a tractor trailer. The semi-truck was stopped in the far lane due to a mechanical issue when Andrews hit it. 

It is unclear what caused the crash but police say Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 36-year-old Timothy Bach, was uninjured.

The crash caused huge backups in the area. 

Marietta Police is currently investigating. 

