Driver identified in fatal Cobb County crash

A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck forced the closure of all northbound lanes of I-75 at Delk Road in Cobb County for about two and a half hours Friday morning.

32-year-old Maurio Andrews was traveling in his 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche when he collided with the rear side of a tractor trailer. The semi-truck was stopped in the far lane due to a mechanical issue when Andrews hit it.

It is unclear what caused the crash but police say Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 36-year-old Timothy Bach, was uninjured.

The crash caused huge backups in the area.

Marietta Police is currently investigating.

