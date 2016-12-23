Rapper Young Thug arrested at Lenox Mall in Atlanta

Jeffery Williams, AKA Young Thug, was arrested at Lenox Mall in Atlanta on an outstanding warrant, Atlanta Police said Friday, December 23, 2016. (SOURCE: Atlanta Police Department

Jeffrey Lamar Williams, better known as rapper 'Young Thug', was arrested in an Atlanta mall on Thursday for an outstanding warrant.

Officers responded to a stolen vehicle being spotted at the Lenox Mall parking lot. Upon arrival, officers did a walk through in the mall when one of them spotted Williams. After radioing in to confirm that there is indeed an active warrant out for the popular rapper's arrest, he was then detained.

Young Thug was escorted out through an employee entrance to avoid a crowd. He was then taken to a patrol, handcuffed and taken into custody.

Atlanta Police say the warrant was out due to the rapper's failure to appear in court.

