Atlanta attorney accused in wife's death bonds out of jail

After spending two nights in the Fulton County jail, following his arrest in the investigation into his wife's death, Tex McIver has made bail.

The Atlanta-area attorney who is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Diane, was charged earlier this week with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. He turned himself into the Fulton County jail on Wednesday.

McIver appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. The judge granted him $200,000 bond. His next court appearance is January 5.

Bond issued for Atlanta-area attorney jailed in connection to wife's death

A Fulton County judge issued a $200,000 bond for McIver on Thursday. Prosecutors had requested a much higher bond of $1 million, but that request was denied.

They believe McIver is a flight risk and he will have to wear an ankle monitor if he bonds out. He will also have to surrender his passport.

The state also mentioned a panic attack McIver had the night of the shooting and requested that the estate sale of Diane McIver's belongings stop immediately.

The prosecutor who sought to charge McIver said his reason for "handling a weapon in a manner that would endanger the safety of Diane" was unjustified. McIver originally said he pulled out his gun because he did not feel safe in the neighborhood they were driving in.

In a statement released to CBS46, the manager of Diane McIver's estate said she doesn't think Tex McIver needed to be charged so soon.

McIver accidentally shot wife

Tex and Diane McIver, riding in Atlanta with a friend, Dani Jo Carter, took a detour off I-85 in downtown Atlanta and got off at the Edgewood Avenue exit.

Tex, is said to have been sleeping in the backseat, asked for his gun because he didn't think it was a safe area. After falling asleep again in the backseat, he woke up to the sound of a gunshot and realized he had shot his wife in the back, his lawyer says.

Diane McIver was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries.

