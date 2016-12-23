Ric Flair sworn in as honorary Clayton County deputy

Ric Flair with members of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office Vice squad. (SOURCE: Sheriff Victor Hill Facebook page

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, a retired WWE wrestler is the latest honorary deputy sworn into the Clayton County Sheriff's Department's ranks.

Sheriff Victor Hill on his Facebook page, said the office swore flair in based on his "vast experience in Vice related matters."

"The wheelin', dealin', girlfriend stealin', limousine ridin', private jet flyin'" Flair was assigned as an honorary Deputy to the Vice Squad during a ceremony Friday.

Shaq previously sworn-in

The Nature Boy is just the latest athlete to be sworn into the Clayton County Sheriff's Office's ranks.

Shaquille O'Neal, formerly of the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, was sworn-in as an honorary deputy earlier in December.

Shaq, according to the Sheriff's page, is the tallest deputy in the office's history.

