Alpharetta teen who drowned at house party laid to rest

Chamberlain Ivey, 18, died after drowning at a pool party in Alpharetta. Family and friends gathered for a funeral for him on December 23, 2016. (Via: CBS46)

The funeral for 18-year-old Chamberlain Ivey, who drowned at a house party in Alpharetta, was held Friday.

Family and friends had the service at Lindsey Street Baptist Church in Northwest Atlanta. They believe Ivey may have been drugged that night. Alpharetta police confirm they are looking into whether illegal drugs played a part in the situation.

Family, friends and students from Cambridge High School in Milton, where Ivey was a senior, packed the church. The number of faces – a testament to just how loved Ivey was.

"There's something about Chamberlain that just brought people together no matter what kind of person you are, he was friends with everyone no matter what," said classmate Robbie Bentley.

Ivey's principal, vice principal and volleyball coach all took turns telling the crowd how special he was.

Investigation continues into teen's death

His close friends are pleading for students who know what happened to come forward.

"'Just come out," said Ivey's childhood friend Jaylen Holloway. "Be straight up about it because he didn't deserve that, to die like that."

Ivey's mourning family is still looking for answers.

"He's a person that would have been there for you, so we're asking that you guys give us the information and be there for Chamberlain and his memory and his parents and grandparents," said his cousin Dr. Paula Fielder.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved