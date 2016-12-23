Two arrested in Haralson robbery, shooting that left victim paralyzed

Two men are in custody Friday after authorities said they robbed and shot a man, leading to his paralysis.

Police said Thomas Ward and Kenneth Hall are charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery after they shot Sidney Hunt on December 3, 2016.

According to witnesses, Ward and Hall were seen with Hunt about an hour before a driver found him lying in the middle of Baxter Rd. Along with the witness account and tips from the community, authorities credit Hunt, who is still in ICU at Grady, with providing them information that led them to arrest Ward and Hall.

Hunt is paralyzed from the neck down, police said, because one of the bullets severed his spinal cord.

Haralson County Sheriff's Office officials said other charges are pending against Hall and Ward as their investigation continues.

