Kindergartners buy holiday gifts for family of cancer survivor

Students at Primrose School of Peachtree Corners are learning lessons of generosity that go far beyond the classroom this holiday season.

The four- and five-year-olds, along with schools staff, partnered with the Kyle Pease Foundation to grant the holiday wishes of the a cancer survivor's family.

Jessica Minton beat cancer, but her struggles didn't end there. She's an amputee and suffers from congestive heart failure.

Her 10-year-old son, Grant, also has extensive medical issues.

The students held a bake sale and raised money to buy gifts for the family. The money earned helped them purchase gifts off of the family's wish list.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

