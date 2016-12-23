State prosecuting attorneys rebuke DUI stops by Statham officer

A group of state prosecuting attorneys’ investigated complaints into the Statham Police Department and rebuked one of its officers this week.

Mayor Robert Bridges defended the actions of Officer Marc Lofton who has come under fire lately for some of his drug-related DUI traffic stops.

“If he needs training, he’ll get the training,” Bridges said. “We come down on the drugs and we’re going to keep coming down on the drugs and if they don’t like it that’s just too bad.”

Lofton is accused of making false DUI arrests with people taking prescription medication.

The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia investigated the cases and released their report earlier this week. In it, they did not identify any criminal conduct involving Lofton, but they did find ‘…significant errors in several of the DUI-Drug investigations…’

“Yeah I’m concerned that maybe he made a mistake, but it happens to everybody that comes through,” Bridges said.

The report also points out that Lofton ‘…does not have the training required to regularly make effective DUI cases involving prescription drugs.’

“He has the training he needs to make the stops,” Bridges said. “It came back he wasn’t guilty of anything he was doing.”

The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia also stated ‘It is important that Officer Lofton receive additional training if he intends to continue making DUI cases, especially where prescription drugs are involved.’

“Yeah we’ll take care of that and I’ve already talked to the Chief about that. So we’ll take care of that,” Bridges said. “He’ll get the training that he needs training for drug situations.”

There have 267 DUI arrests in Statham during the past three years, but since CBS46 began reporting on the subject in November there have been only 3 DUI stops.

CBS46 is aware there are many people in support of the Statham Police Department. We’ve reached out to them and so far no one has been willing to share their support on camera.

The full letter from the PAC of Georgia is available here.

