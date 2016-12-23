Deputy stops woman for speeding, buys car seats for kids

A sheriff's deputy's kind act for a mother of three is getting a lot of attention.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that one of their deputies stopped a mother who was speeding and saw three children in the back of the car not secured properly.

The deputy said the 8-month-old, 1-year-old and 2-year-old weren't safely buckled into their seats.

Two of the kids were in child safety seats that did not have any retention straps fastened to the seats in which they were sitting and weren't secured properly to the vehicle.

The 2-year old was sitting in the middle of the other two children.

Authorities said the mother tried calls people to help her, but found no one willing to come to her aid.

The deputy asked her to wait there and, with the help of two other deputies, bought the mother three car seats at a nearby store.

He and the other deputies returned to the scene and installed the seats, also instructing the mother on how to do so

They released the mother (and her newly secured babies!) with warning citations.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.