Official: Dog tied up to be killed by train; Lawyer: Not so

A Georgia animal services official says a Gainesville man tied a dog to railroad tracks and left it to be killed by a train. But the man's lawyer says that's not so.

Hall County Animal Services director Mike Ledford says Gerardo Damian-Rosas was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty for what Ledford calls "an egregious act of cruelty against a defenseless animal."

Defense attorney Mike Weaver told the Gainesville Times on Tuesday that as he understands it, Ledford's account is wrong.

He says he's still investigating, but believes "there's a lot of misunderstanding."

Ledford says authorities were called last month about a dog on the tracks. He says Damian-Rosas was arrested Dec. 1 and released on bond the following day.

"There was evidence that the dog had been purposefully tied to the tracks, which ultimately led to his death," said Ledford. "Our department works tirelessly to hold those responsible for such acts accountable."



