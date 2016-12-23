Walker scores 30, Oakland beats Georgia 86-79

FILE - In this Saturday, March 12, 2016 file photo, Georgia head coach Mark Fox directs his team against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/John Bazemore

By CHRIS NELSON

Associated Press

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) - Martez Walker scored 25 of his game-high 30 points in the second half, leading Oakland to an 86-79 win over Georgia on Friday night.

Sherron Dorsey-Walker added 12 points and five rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (10-3), who snapped a two-game losing streak. It was Oakland's first win over Georgia (8-4) in program history.

J.J. Frazier had 22 points, Juwan Parker scored 15 and Derek Ogbeide finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who had their three-game win streak snapped.

Oakland trailed 45-38 at the half, but surged to a 61-51 advantage with 14 minutes left and never trailed again.

