Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man

Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing Jonesboro man who was last seen leaving his personal care home on Friday.

Jerhone Chapman, 65, was last seen walking away from the home on the 8400 block of Beechwood Trace in Jonesboro.

Chapman is described as a black male around 6 feet tall, weighing around 185 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a gray beard. He had been diagnosed with psychosis and diabetes.

He was last seen in the area of Glenwoods Drive in Jonesboro and is believed to be wearing a gray shirt, black jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're urged to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3659 or 911.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.