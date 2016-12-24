Fatal crash closes SB GA 400 near I-85, highway back open

A fatal crash closed the southbound lanes of Georgia 400 near the interchange with northbound I-85 in Fulton County for about three hours Saturday morning but the roadway has since reopened.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning and involved multiple vehicles.

According to police, the driver of a Ford Taurus drifted into another lane and collided with a BMW and then veered off the roadway before striking a guardrail. The Taurus then re-entered the roadway and collided with a Ford pickup truck.

The driver of the Taurus was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest on Georgia 400 before being struck by several other vehicles.

Traffic was diverted onto NB I-85 as crews cleared the crash.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time. Police say speed may have played a factor in the crash.

