Mother has vehicle, Christmas items stolen while shopping

Shoppers are doing what they can to stay safe as they fight the crowds, getting last minute gifts but one local woman's story is a reminder to stay as vigilant as possible when hitting the stores.

Tameer Harper's two young daughters are imagining what the criminals must be thinking, now that their family car has been stolen, along with everything that was supposed to be under their Christmas tree.

"What am I going to do? It's the holiday season. I had gifts in the trunk. So yes, there is definitely a sense of panic," says Harper, who spoke with CBS46 News. "You come in here and you're rushing around trying to do all these last minute things. I've been waiting so late because I've got to pay bills. It's a tough world out there."

Signs in the Perimeter Mall warn shoppers to lock their cars, take their keys and keep their belongings out of sight, but Harper says, she did all that.

"There was nothing in the front or back seat," continued Harper.

Her 2013 white Dodge Charger is still missing. Meanwhile, Dunwoody Police are on the hunt for thieves who took that and broke into five other cars in the same lot.

As much as it's a season for giving, we can't forget that to some, it's a season of taking.

That's why police urge last-minute shoppers to be on guard and make sure they don't leave anything to chance when they're out shopping.

