Dozens displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Sandy Springs apartment complex

A fire at a Fulton County apartment complex has caused extensive damage to several units and left dozens of people displaced.

The fire broke out at The Falls at Sandy Springs apartment complex on the 5500 block of Roswell Road early Saturday morning.

Police tell CBS46 News that at least 16 units were damaged and about 50 people impacted. There is currently no electricity to about 40 units in the building.

Investigators say the fire started in a laundry room inside one of the buildings at the complex.

A team of Red Cross volunteers have been called in to assist those affected by the fire.

