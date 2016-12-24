Surveillance video of suspect in Christmas Eve killing released - CBS46 News

Surveillance video of suspect in Christmas Eve killing released

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Surveillance picture of the suspect (Source: APD) Surveillance picture of the suspect (Source: APD)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Police say a man was found shot and killed in a car in southwest Atlanta on Christmas Eve and police have released surveillance footage of the suspect running through the street immediately following the shooting.

A spokesperson with Atlanta police said the shooter walked up to a driver in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and opened fire before running behind a JR Cricket's in the area. 

The shooting did not seem random, according to police, who added that they were given a good description of the suspect.

Police say the victim was shot in the head and chest. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died, according to authorities. 

