Surveillance video of suspect in Christmas Eve killing released

Police say a man was found shot and killed in a car in southwest Atlanta on Christmas Eve and police have released surveillance footage of the suspect running through the street immediately following the shooting.

A spokesperson with Atlanta police said the shooter walked up to a driver in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and opened fire before running behind a JR Cricket's in the area.

The shooting did not seem random, according to police, who added that they were given a good description of the suspect.

Police say the victim was shot in the head and chest. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died, according to authorities.

Have you seen this man? Police say he is a suspect in the shooting death of a man in SW Atlanta on Christmas Eve

