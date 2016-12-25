Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Gwinnett County

Police are investigating after a woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Gwinnett County early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. and forced the closure of the northbound lanes of Lawrenceville Suwanee Road between Lawrenceville Highway and Old Norcross Road.

Police received a report of a suspicious person in the area and when they arrived on scene, they saw a woman, identified as 24 year-old Taylor Hamm, lying in the roadway. She was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5100.

