Christmas 2016 second-warmest on record in Atlanta

With afternoon temperatures in the low 70s, Christmas 2016 was the second-warmest on record in Atlanta.

The high was 74 degrees at 3:16 p.m., which was 22 degrees above the normal high of 52. The low temperature was also well-above average at 51 degrees, which was 16 degrees above the normal of 35 for Christmas Day.

Near all-time high

Christmas 2016 was only 1 degree away from a record and all-time high. The hottest temperature on record in Atlanta for Christmas is 75 degrees from 2015.

The near-record heat on Christmas comes just a day after Atlanta set a record high on Christmas Eve of 75 degrees.

