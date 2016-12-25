Police: 2 charged after using child to shoplift at Macy's

Police say two people were charged after being accused of using a child to shoplift at a Macy's in Morrow.

Chantel Stewart and Shawlawndra Mallory are accused by police of taking more than $100 in merchandise from the store.

Police say they're both charged with felony shoplifting, possession of tools for a crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

