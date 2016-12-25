Man shot, killed in Atlanta on Christmas Eve identified

Police say this is a photo of a person of interest in the case. Source: Atlanta Police Department

Police say this person ran away after shots were fired into a car. Source: Atlanta Police Department

Officials have identified a man shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Atlanta as 33-year-old Cedric Weaver.

Police say Weaver was found shot and killed in a car in southwest Atlanta. A spokesperson with Atlanta police said the shooter walked up to Weaver in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and opened fire.

Weaver's identity was later released by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Atlanta police also released surveillance footage of the suspect running through the street immediately following the shooting.

Have you seen this man? Police say he is a suspect in the shooting death of a man in SW Atlanta on Christmas Eve https://t.co/4OGNqEZ73y pic.twitter.com/0rWWNtWHZf — CBS46 (@cbs46) December 25, 2016

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.