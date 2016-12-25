Man shot, killed in Atlanta on Christmas Eve identified - CBS46 News

Man shot, killed in Atlanta on Christmas Eve identified

By WGCL Digital Team
Police say this person ran away after shots were fired into a car. Source: Atlanta Police Department Police say this person ran away after shots were fired into a car. Source: Atlanta Police Department
Police say this is a photo of a person of interest in the case. Source: Atlanta Police Department Police say this is a photo of a person of interest in the case. Source: Atlanta Police Department
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Officials have identified a man shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Atlanta as 33-year-old Cedric Weaver.

Police say Weaver was found shot and killed in a car in southwest Atlanta. A spokesperson with Atlanta police said the shooter walked up to Weaver in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and opened fire.

Weaver's identity was later released by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Atlanta police also released surveillance footage of the suspect running through the street immediately following the shooting.

