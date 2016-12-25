8 killed on Georgia highways during Christmas weekend

Officials say eight people were killed on Georgia highways during the Christmas weekend since Friday.

One of the tragic accidents involved the death of a 22-year-old when the 2015 Corvette he was driving went off the road in Coweta County, overturned and caught fire, according to authorities. An 18-year-old passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital in stable condition.

The eight deaths during the Christmas weekend was two more than 2015 when six people were killed during the Christmas holiday period out of 443 total crashes and 242 injuries.

