Gun store owner shoots, kills would-be robber

Authorities have arrested four people accused of causing more than $10,000 worth of property damage in Winder.More >
The Cherokee Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of one of its own deputies for driving under the influence.More >
An officer caught on video punching a man in the face during an arrest will receive a 20-day suspension.More >
Kevin Clark, Jr., 20, is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old coin laundry employee Carols Lemons on Memorial Drive in Decatur back in April.More >
Kevin Ward Clark, Sr. is now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.More >
The diverging diamond interchange at Windy Hill Road was installed to reduce traffic crashes. It's one of several around the area and the people in charge of them say they are working.More >
Two Marietta firefighters who survived a fatal car crash while on vacation in Los Angeles have recovered from their injuries, but say they will forever be affected by the loss of their friend and fellow firefighter Ron Herens.More >
Police say a man was fatally shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
Sexual assault charges against a former Wheeler High School football player have been dropped.More >
CBS46 learned that Cobb County commissioners failed to allocate $900,000 in last year's budget to pay for police officers to direct traffic at SunTrust Park.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
Two Marietta firefighters who survived a fatal car crash while on vacation in Los Angeles have recovered from their injuries, but say they will forever be affected by the loss of their friend and fellow firefighter Ron Herens.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
