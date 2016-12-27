Atlanta rapper shot in chest inside Waffle House

Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi is recovering after being shot inside a Waffle House restaurant in Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the restaurant on the 3000 block of Piedmont Road.

According to police, Mazi entered the restaurant and was about to order when he was shot. He was taken to Piedmont Hospital where he is recovering.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi shot in Buckhead Waffle House. Details on @cbs46 News. pic.twitter.com/8X8ydsnlD8 — Mark Melvin (@cbs46mark) December 27, 2016

Watch Waffle House of Atlanta executive vice president Vecus Miller describing what happened

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.