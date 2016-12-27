Christmas Eve brawl at Lenox Square Mall caught on tape

The Atlanta Police Department said Wednesday they've made an arrest in a brawl that was caught on camera inside Lenox Square Mall.

Cell phone cameras were rolling when several women began beating another woman at the Topshop clothing store inside mall in Atlanta on Christmas Eve and the video was posted to Facebook.

The video, posted by Facebook user Pablo Chulo, shows several women dragging another to the floor and then pummeling her with punches.

The fight is finally broken up and order is restored in the video.

WARNING: Graphic video

