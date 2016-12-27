Meet the Atlanta Zoo's newest twin pandas before the New Year

Atlanta Zoo visitors can get a chance to get a first look at the newest pandas before 2016 comes to an end.

Mother panda Lun Lun gave birth to her twins, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, early September. Now, she has the chance to introduce her new cubs in the day room. The space will be open to the cubs between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Giant Panda Conservation Center at the Atlanta Zoo,

"Both appeared determined to learn to walk in recent days, and both are now taking wobbling steps," the zoo said in a press release Tuesday. "The cubs' presence in the day room is at the discretion of their mother," the release continued.

The next milestone for these youngsters is learning to climb.

