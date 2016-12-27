Athens-Clarke County awarded H.E.A.T. grant

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has received more than $100,000 just in time for the holiday season.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety awarded a H.E.A.T. grant worth $117,422.19 to the department, and it will continue through September 2017. The grant will help finance the goal of reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding.

"The Governor's Office of Highway Safety is committed to keeping everyone safe on our roads and highways, from the smallest precious cargo to the most seasoned drivers," said GOHS Director Harris Blackwood.

For more information on GOHS and its highway safety programs visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.