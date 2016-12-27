Gas station clerk says he tried to flee, hide before shooting, killing armed robber

One suspect is dead and another is on the run after a gas station clerk shot and killed one of the armed, masked men robbing the store in Bartow County on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Sunoco Convenience Store in the 2400 block of Highway 411 when the suspects rushed into the store on December 27, 2016.

During the robbery, one suspect was fatally shot by the store's night manager. He has been identified as 24-year-old Ronald Deonte Johnson The remaining suspects fled the scene in a late model, dark-colored SUV. Police said they got away with about $500.

The clerk, who didn't want to be seen on camera, said he felt he had to fight back when one of the suspects followed him into a back room as he tried to flee. When he did, the clerk opened fire.

"If you don't fight back against these criminals, they will take us over and if you don't fight back you won't have a chance," the clerk told us.

