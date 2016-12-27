Gun store targeted in robbery attempt continues string of many

Gun store owners across Georgia are hoping 2017 brings a drastic change of fortune, as dozens of criminals stole more than 700 guns from at least 43 gun stores across the state in 2016.

The latest incident was an attempted burglary at a pawn shop in Mableton, Monday morning.

The incident escalated quickly, with the owner shooting and killing one of the burglars, while the other one escaped.

“I’ve been broken into, over 30 years, about 18 times,” said store owner Jimmy Groover. He said he puts every gun into a safe each night before closing, taking no less than an hour to secure the fire arms.

“There’s only so much you can do (to increase security), the optimum would be having an armed guard here 24/7,” said Groover. “Being a small business owner, I can’t do that.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says security at smaller gun stores is often relaxed, and there are no laws on the books that require a minimum level of security. ATF can only make un-enforceable recommendations to store owners, as to how they should secure their weapons.

According to the ATF, the more than 700 guns stolen from Georgia firearms dealers in 2016 represents a massive jump from the 400 that were stolen in 2015.

