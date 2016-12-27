Thousands expected to march in downtown Atlanta, Washington day after inauguration

On January 21, women around the country will mobilize to march for social issues.

"We will stand up against homophobia, racism, sexism and more," said Blynne Olivieri.

In Georgia, a march for social justice and women will take place the day after Trump takes the oval office. But organizers say they are not exactly protesting the incoming administration.

"We are not an anti-Trump protest, we are not sore losers," said event organizer Janel Green.

Instead, they say the march is a show of solidarity and an effort to defend the underrepresented.

"As we face an incoming administration that has vilified, degraded and misappropriated Muslims, Latinos and other groups, we must come together now and stand together and not let this divide us," said organizer Aisha Yaqoob.

There are also women going up to march in Washington that same day. Coco Papy is helping organize buses that will leave from several Georgia locations.

"Savannah, Atlanta, Athens, Decatur, I believe Columbus, Macon."

Papy says it will be a short trip, with the women returning the next day.

"It will be sort of a day of thing. Buses will leave the night before and arrive in D.C. that morning and then they'll head back that night so it's like if you have to work Monday through Friday, you'll be back at work.

Organizers of both marches are still looking for people to join them.

For more information:

http://www.wmowga.com/

https://atlantamarch.com/

