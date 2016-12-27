Man accused of killing a woman he met on tinder

Emmanuel Denali Valdez Bocanegra, 26, has been accused of killing a young woman he met on tinder in central Mexico.

According to reports, he dissolved 26 year old Francia Ruth Ibarra's body in acid because she refused to have sex with him.

Bocanegra was questioned by police when Ibarra's family and friends reported her missing in Leon, Central Mexico.

Ibarra was a student at the University of Guanajuato and her friends back tracked her social media to find that she had been dating Boncanegra, a former student. She never introduced him to her friends and family because he avoided meeting them.

Remains of human bones were found in bin bags on Boncanegra's apartment balcony alongside canisters if caustic soda and hydrochloric acid.

Bocanegra was tracked down in Mexico City where he was arrested.

