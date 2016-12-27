Beautiful day Wednesday, cold arrives Thursday - CBS46 News

Beautiful day Wednesday, cold arrives Thursday

ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Patchy dense fog is likely Tuesday night with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 40s tomorrow morning.

It will be much sunnier through the day Wednesday and very mild with temperatures in the 60s through the afternoon and evening!

However, a strong cold front moves through early Thursday and brings us chilly, windy weather to end the week. 

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather