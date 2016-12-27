Beautiful day Wednesday, cold arrives Thursday

Today's Forecast

88°

72°

Tomorrow will be cloudy through the day with spotty showers all day as well. Rain is mostly likely between 8 AM and 6 PM. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s, with clearing skies to mostly sunny by the evening.



Fourth of July looks to be the driest day over the next week, with only a 30% chance of afternoon t-showers, mainly in the northern counties in the afternoon.

