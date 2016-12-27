Suit: City overcharged residents, profited $34M in power bills

Outraged residents in the city of East Point filed a class-action lawsuit accusing their local government of putting profits over people.

Melvin Pittman said enough is enough. He’s one of many East Point residents who believe the city is overcharging customers for basic power.

“My main focus right now is the overbilling of $34 million,” Pittman said. “I don’t think it’s responsible government at all. It’s like putting your hands in my pocket and telling me not to slap your hands.”

CBS46 first exposed the issue in February. Since then, Pittman and others have filed a class-action lawsuit against the city. Jimmy Hurt is their attorney.

“The city’s response was they’re allowed to make a profit on their electrical billing; however, that is not written into their charter,” Hurt said.

Hurt said the city has collected millions of dollars from overbilling during the past decade and placed the money in the general fund.

“It is wrong and it’s shameful for you to have overbilled East Point power customers to include churches, businesses and residences to the tune of $34 million,” Pittman said.

The city responded to Pittman’s legal team saying their actions are justified, but Hurt says they’ve imposed an illegal tax.

“It’s just an illegal action taken by city council. If they had passed the ordinance in the proper manner then they would be able to bill these charges,” Hurt said.

The city of East Point has defended their actions from the beginning saying they’ve done nothing wrong. The legal case is expected to pick up steam in January.

