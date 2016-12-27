Fulton Co. commissioner proposes gas station security plan

One week after CBS46 first reported a rash of car crimes at gas stations, people in South Fulton say they’re still fed up, frustrated and fearful.

Just this year, at least 70 people have had their belongings snatched and their cars stolen at a BP gas station on Cascade Road.

“I’m a little freaked out now, I’m a little freaked out. That’s crazy,” said one driver.

The Shell Station across the street has almost 60 victims. He says limited income prevents him from affording 24-hour security.

“We don’t make that kind of money here,” answered Raj Dahamapurkal.

The same question was asked of Fulton County Chairman John Eaves.

“What do you say to people who say, action should have been taken last week… we can’t wait until January. We need something to be done now because we’re literally pumping in fear?” asked Miller. “There’s a way that law enforcement can address that issue now,” said Chairman Eaves.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr., says crime can be curbed by the passing of legislation. He’s proposing gas stations implement a security plan instead of getting their liquor license suspended—other commissioners didn’t go for it.

“ I couldn’t get a second on the motion, it shows just how out of touch they are,” said commissioner Arrington, “For someone to come here last week and do a press conference and state that this store is better and we’ve taken these steps. They didn’t do their homework.”

“I can't vouch, I can’t critique and I can’t criticize if one piece of equipment didn’t work,” said Chairman Eaves.

That camera is filled with water, and rusting. It’s part of a $25,000 security investment.

