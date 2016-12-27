Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Woodstock

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Cherokee County.

The shooting occurred at Highway 92 and Indian Valley Drive in Woodstock around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

According to officials, the victim and suspect were acquainted with one another and this was not a random act.

The victim is a female in her early to mid 40s, and the suspect is male in his early to mid 40s.

