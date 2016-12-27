Taxpayers not benefiting from energy efficient street lights

The mayor of Clarkston says his city is paying the same amount every month, even though his city recently switched to energy efficient street lights.

Over 100 cities and counties in Georgia are turning to modern LEDs as a replacement for their outdated street lights.

Burning brighter than a regular bulb, and somehow using less electricity, the LED is better in every way.

In Clarkston, the mayor takes a progressive approach to running the city. Rather than use an office in city hall, Edward Terry prefers to dress casually and conduct business at the coffee shop across the street. When he heard about LED lights, it seemed like a natural fit.

"Presumably, the taxpayers were going to save some money, and we were going to do the right thing for the environment by reducing our energy consumption, so I thought it was a win-win," said Terry.

But only half of that was true. Yes, the town's now using less electricity, but the price of Clarkston's power bill is staying the same. It's actually a little bit higher.

To understand why, consider this analogy:

Imagine you're renting a house, and your landlord says he's buying you some brand new windows to help you save on your home heating bill. Sounds great right? But there's a catch. He's going to raise your rent by the same amount that you would save on your bill.

In this example, Georgia Power is the landlord and Clarkston is the tenant.

As a Georgia Power spokesperson explained, the company owns the street lights, and they're paying the up front cost to change them, so they feel entitled to charge the cities an extra fee for using the new bulbs.

Still, the mayor of Clarkston wishes Georgia Power was letting cities share at least some of the new savings.

"I think there's still a way for them to generate a good profit. I've seen the numbers and it's clear that there is some wiggle room," said Terry.

When asked if they could afford to let cities and counties participate in some of the savings from reduced consumption, Georgia Power issued the following response:

"...The price that we charge for our service is based on the life of the light, installation and maintenance costs. The LED elements can last 10 to 15 years, but other parts of the fixture can fail. Cities participate in our program as we manage all aspects of installing and servicing that light for them. It’s just like leasing any other product – you don’t own the product at the end, you’re paying for use and service.

Again, the program is completely voluntary – cities and municipalities have the choice to upgrade to LEDs, remain on the previous tariff without upgrading or purchase lights from or contract with another vendor."

Georgia Power did not disclose their predicted profit margin on the LED upgrade projects, if any.

Terry pointed to examples in other states where cities upgrading to LED lights and leasing the fixtures from the power company were able to negotiate deals where the cities saw a slight decrease in their bills. He said the terms dictated by Georgia Power were described to him as non-negotiable.

Despite the mayor's complaints, Clarkston is still going through with their plan to upgrade street lights to LED. In some parts of the city, the transition is incomplete. You can compare the old lights side by side with new LEDs on the same power poles.

