Estranged husband charged with murder in wife's shooting

Authorities remained on the scene where a woman was shot and killed inside a car on December 27, 2016. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Location where police in Woodstock said a man shot and killed a woman inside a car on December 27, 2016. (SOURCE: Google Maps)

Woodstock Police said they're investigating why an estranged husband shot his wife inside a car Tuesday night.

Police said the vehicle was traveling west around 9:30 p.m. on December 27, when Darrel Eaker, 43 of Ballground shot his estranged wife, Audra Eaker, along Highway 92 near Indian Valley Drive. Police said Audra Eaker, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Darrell Eaker is charged with malice murder and aggravated assault. He's being held without bond.

Police said the two were married but separated. The investigation continues into what exactly sparked the shooting, and when we know more, CBS46 will update you here.

