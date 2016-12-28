Queen Latifah's car stolen at gas station near Atlanta

Queen Latifah attends a ceremony honoring Lee Daniels with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Atlanta Police are investigating after a car belonging to singer and actress Queen Latifah was stolen at a gas station on the west side of the city.

Police said one of the actresses' associates was filling the car up at the station on Fulton Industrial Blvd. when it was stolen on December 20.

Authorities said a white BMW pulled up beside Queen Latifah's car, a person jumped out and got into the drivers seat of the 2015 Mercedez Benz and drove off.

Police said the car was recovered, undamaged, at an apartment complex. No arrests have been made, but police are still searching for suspects.

Spike in crime at gas stations has captured attention of officials

CBS46 uncovered that three south Fulton gas stations have seen at least a 200 percent increase in car thefts like the one that left Queen Latifah's car stolen.

The district manager of BP Gas Stations said before installing surveillance cameras, car crimes occurred every other day. He’s also hired an armed guard and now closes the station down at 10:30 p.m.

“When you have a situation that’s so out of control and people are losing their lives at a gas station, that’s when you know something else has to be done,” said community member Daphne Jordan.

In the last two months, two men have been shot and killed outside of south Fulton gas stations. Prior to those incidents, Jordan created a website to discuss and track crime in the area.

She said she’s hoping to work with Fulton County leaders in the future.

Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves said he plans on discussing the matter during Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. He’ll take a closer at the matter after the New Year.

