Tiny Harris files for divorce from husband, rapper T.I.

Tiny has filed for divorce from Atlanta-born rapper TI, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

The two have been married for six years and have three children together, King, Major and Heiress Harris.

Clifford 'TI' Harris and Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle are named in the court documents obtained by gossip blog TheDirty.com.

Harris and Cottle documented their lives on a reality show that debuted in 2011 on VH1, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which debuted back in December 2011 and aired as recently as a few months ago.

Cottle first made a name for herself in the music industry as a member of R&B girl group Xscape and won a Grammy as a writer on the TLC hit "No Scrubs."

According to TheDirty, Harris hasn't responded to the divorce filing, in which Cottle seeks to annul the marriage.

