Rabid kitten bites woman, residents urged to take precautions

Residents in Forsyth County are urged to protect themselves and their animals after a rabid kitten bit a woman.

The woman who was bitten by the cat near the corner of Atlanta Highway and McFarland Parkway said she's concerned a colony of feral cats may be at the root of the problem.

She said she's certain there are more kittens like the one that appeared from a ravine in Alpharetta and bit she and a coworker.

"There's a whole litter of kittens in that area that have rabies," she said. "I was shocked because any of the vets that we talked to didn't think that a kitten would test positive for rabies."

Rabies can be deadly if you aren't treated. She says she paid $23,000 for treatment — just one day at the hospital.

It's good that she was treated quickly. When people start to show symptoms of rabies, it's too late for treatment and the disease has a 100 percent fatality rate.

A group that is feeding the cats says the ones in the area are spayed and neutered and aren't contributing to the problem of overpopulation.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.