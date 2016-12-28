Atlanta's top cop's retirement becomes official

Effective Wednesday, George Turner, who served as Atlanta's Police Chief for six years is retired.

Turner, who has been in law enforcement for more than three decades, was appointed by Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed in 2010. At the end of November, Turner announced his retirement.

Replacing him is a woman he hired and who worked under his tutelage for years. Erika Shields is a 21-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department. She has spearheaded the adoption of a number of technical advances in the department, including the department's extensive network of surveillance cameras around the city.

How do you say goodbye to a friend you have worked with for 28 years...I love you brother. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/tZHqzuATTP — Warren Pickard (@APDChevrons) December 28, 2016

"I knew the time had come"

"I would not be leaving unless there was a challenge that I have to move forward in," Turner told a crowd earlier in December.

Turner said he wanted to focus on his family and help his son, whose wife recently lost her battle to cancer.

"The truth is, I was up all night last night," Turner said in a candid one-on-one interview with CBS46 after the announcement. "I know the time had come. It was sheer economics. Over the last four years, I've come to work and I literally could've been retired for the same amount of money."

Mayor Kasim Reed, who appointed Turner in 2010, announced he had already found a new chief of police.

