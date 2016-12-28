Youth pastor accused of molesting girl; PD says more could be victims

Police in Gwinnett County are concerned kids at a church there could have been victims of a man they said had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Nicholas Kelley, who worked as a youth pastor at New Bridge Church in Lawrenceville, was caught after the teenager had a nervous breakdown the day after Christmas.

They said she snuck out of the house to be with Kelley and was worried her family would find out about the relationship, which lasted about a year.

She was hospitalized, and that's when her parents found out about the relationship.

"Apparently she was concerned that her parents were going to find out about the relationship and this made her very upset, uncontrollably upset, so it required some type of medical intervention," said Gwinnett County Police Spokesperson Deon Washington.

At that point, Kelley met with the other pastors at the church and told them about the relationship. Pastoral staff contacted the police and Kelley was arrested and charged with child molestation, statutory rape and aggravated sexual battery. He's being held without bond.

Police concerned there could be more victims.

"It’s always a concern of law enforcement whenever a youth pastor or someone with influence over a child and access to a lot of different children, that there may be victims that we don’t know about.," Washington said.

"It is very disturbing that a person would use religion and counseling to exploit a child sexually," police said in a press release.

Police said Kelly had fostered a relationship with the teen over the course of a year, since they met when he was a counselor to her at the church, in December 2015. She was 14 at the time the relationship started, and is has just turned 15 years old.

In Summer 2016, they said the relationship turned sexually inappropriate, with the two having sexual contact at the church and at parks around Gwinnett County.

Police are urging parents to have conversations with their kids who may have had contact with Kelley. They said they don't have specific information about more victims but they said it happens commonly in this type of situation.

"In situations like this where a youth pastor uses his access to children and position to satisfy a sexual appetite, it is always a concern that there are unknown victims," police said.

Kelley is married with two children.

Anyone with information on this case or who may have a need to report a separate incident is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Special Victims Unit at 770-513-5300.

Church: Kelley fired after admitting to relationship

Church officials said in a statement that as soon as they learned of the accusations against Kelley, they brought him in for a meeting.

Four church higher-ups asked him about the relationship and said he "admitted to varying degrees of inappropriate physical interaction with the student." They got him to agree to surrender and that's when they called the authorities. Church officials don't believe any other members of their congregation were affected.

Church officials addressed how the abuse could have happened on church property by pointing out the contact took place outside of scheduled meetings and events, "which allowed [Kelley] to circumvent safety procedures established as a church policy to protect our students."

It wasn't immediately clear what those procedures were.

Based on information offered by the accused student pastor in the aforementioned meeting, the student pastor was immediately and permanently terminated from his employment at New Bridge Church. The active Elders of New Bridge Church are cooperating fully with the investigators, while simultaneously supplying pastoral guidance to the victim who brought the charges against the student pastor. Our commitment is to continue to offer our help to the impacted principal parties and their families, offering assistance in accordance with biblical guidelines, all the while remaining available and fully cooperative to the investigative process by the local authorities. The goal is to learn the full truth of what has occurred, and to continue to respond accordingly as we provide care for the victim and her family, and also for the family of the accused.

