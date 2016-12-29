Fight led to deadly shooting in Chamblee; Police seeking suspects

Police said this man was involved in a shooting at a QuikTrip in Chamblee Thursday, December 29, that left a man dead. (SOURCE: Chamblee Police)

Police said the two men in this photo were involved in a shooting at a QuikTrip in Chamblee Thursday. They said the man on the right shot a victim. The man on the left was identified as an accomplice. (SOURCE: Chamblee Police)

One person died after they were shot at a QuikTrip station in Chamblee early Thursday morning December 29, 2016. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Police are looking for at least two men who shot a man to death at a convenience store in Chamblee.

Police said an officer happened to be on the scene when the victim, identified as 30-year-old Andrew Spencer, was shot at the QuikTrip on Buford Highway early Thursday morning.

They said he heard four or five shots while pumping gas. The officer tried to follow a vehicle he saw leaving the scene, but determined that it wasn't involved in the situation. When the officer returned, he found Spencer dead, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police said they're looking for two men seen fleeing the area in a newer model possibly gray or green Maserati Quatroporte.

CBS46's Daniel Wilkerson is on the scene Thursday and will have more on CBS46 News at noon.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.