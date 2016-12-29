Expect tight security on New Year's Eve

Security preparations are underway in Atlanta ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. Security experts warn of the heightened alerts, given the many events downtown Saturday.

"I would say there's going to be a lot of security," CBS46 Public Safety Consultant Mike Brooks said.

Brooks said police will be monitoring not only the Peach Drop, but also Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between Alabama and Washington, as well as a concert downtown and a basketball game at Phillips Arena.

"New Year's Eve around the country is a huge event, but here in Atlanta they're expecting 175,000 people," Brooks said. "There's always a concern that something could happen at a Peach Drop, a football game, anything at all."

Police said it will be all hands on deck.

"We’ve also cancelled our off days and instituted our 12 hour shifts and we feel that will help us for our calls for service throughout the city," said APD Deputy Chief Timothy Quiller.

"We’ve actually increased the number of officers that will be participating," he said.

MARTA is also cancelling off days for officers and increasing police presence as it encourages people to take public transportation to events.

"You’ll see more officers in high visibility uniforms, we’ll have our K-9 unit fully deployed, we have our specials operations response team," said Lt. Aston Greene, commander of MARTA's Emergency Preparedness Unit. "We train for it on a regular basis all year round so this is what we do and I think we do it very well.”

He said officers will be on the trains to make sure rowdy revelers don't bother other riders. They will remove people who are misbehaving.

Riders can also download MARTA's free See and Say app, which allows them to report a problem or issue and even include a picture or video.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will serve in a support role to APD, offering bomb techs and its bomb disposal unit.

"We’re a force multiplier for them, we can bring in assets around the state as needed for such a large event as this,” said Bahan Rich with the GBI.

He said law enforcement will be looking for anything out of place such as packages or certain behavior.

"It’s much better to be prepared and plan for the worst and hope for the best," said Rich.

With recent terror attacks overseas, Mike Brooks said local police are paying attention.

"We've had events around the world," Brooks said. "Christmas market in Berlin, there have been threats here in the U.S. against churches and other public events. The FBI and local law enforcement are looking into that to see how credible that is."

Brooks and police said right now there are no credible threats.

Troopers will also be cracking down on impaired drivers and people texting behind the wheel.

Sgt. Stephanie Stallings with Georgia State Patrol said, "A lot of times impaired drivers don’t know we often see you long before you see us.”

APD Weekend Tips

The Atlanta Police say there will definitely be an increase in police presence. However, they want you to follow these safety tips:

Don't drink and drive

Pay attention to "No Parking" signs

Consider taking MARTA or carpooling

Don't leave valuables in your car

Celebrate safely

As for street closures, stay clear of these streets at certain times:

Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl Parade from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

W. Peachtree Street from Pine Street to Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard

Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard from W. Peachtree Street to Peachtree Street

Peachtree Street from Pine Street to Ralph McGill Boulevard

Peachtree Street from Pine Street to John Portman Boulevard

John Portman Boulevard from Peachtree Street to Centennial Olympic Park Drive

Centennial Olympic Park Drive from John Portman Boulevard to Andrew Young International Boulevard

Andrew Young International Boulevard through Centennial Olympic Park to Marietta Street

2016 Peach Drop

All streets surrounding the Underground Atlanta will be closed after 4:30 p.m.

