Fulton County leaders unveil crime prevention plan

Fulton County leaders presented an aggressive action plan Friday, geared toward safety measures at gas stations after an outbreak of carjackings that has members of the community on edge.

Leaders met with a number of items on the agenda, including incentives for gas station owners and a new officer unit which will target high crime areas.

This comes as people living in south Fulton County say for months, they've been living in fear, becoming targets for criminals at area gas stations.

Through days of coverage and sorting through data, CBS46 News found out that a BP gas station on Cascade Road has seen 70 incidents where vehicles were stolen or broken into. That's in 2016 alone.

Just across the street, a Shell station had nearly 60 incidents.

A $25,000 surveillance system was installed there a few months ago, but one of the cameras didn't catch thieves as they carjacked former Superior Court Judge Marvin Arrington's vehicle about a week ago.

Just days after that, a car belonging to musician and actress Queen Latifah was stolen from a Shell gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

CBS46 talked with Fulton County Chairman John Eaves about his idea to create a comprehensive plan to address safety concerns.

"It involves not only gas stations being more proactive, but also law enforcement beefing up their patrols in areas that are targeted," said Eaves. "Also, we need to educate the public in how to be more aware of their surroundings."

A rally is also scheduled on Saturday at the Shell gas station on Cascade Road in Atlanta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

