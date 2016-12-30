New ridesharing options now available at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

Passengers flying into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are now able to take an Uber or Lyft ride home. Previously, ridesharing companies were only allowed to drop off passengers, not pick them up.

Now that the new rules are in effect, those ridesharing companies have a designated staging area just minutes away from the lower level outside the baggage claim.

"I think that people are really happy with that deal we struck," airport spokesperson Reese McCranie told CBS46 News. "I know we're happy, from an airport perspective."

In the past, ridesharing drivers felt like they were enemies at the airport. But no longer will Uber and Lyft drivers have to circle the upper deck looking for customers while dodging Atlanta Police officers.

Uber General Manager Luke Marklin says it's nice to not have a stigma attached to them anymore.

"They are allowing us to advertise and promote Uber throughout the terminals and now I think the big change is now we have a partnership with the airport versus operating in silos," said Marklin.

The decision comes after months of debating before Atlanta's city council. Taxi and limo services were opposed to the move, fearing they would lose out

on business. They also told officials they had a more complete background check that isn't regulated the same as ridesharing companies.

"It's cheaper because the catch is they don't have the upkeep that we do," cab driver Te Harris said. "They don't have commercial insurance. They use personal insurance, so people can make their own choices."

"I feel sorry for them, but it's more convenient," passenger Chanel Nelson told CBS46.

The agreement comes at a price. Uber and Lyft will charge an additional $3.85 per ride to cover a pick-up and security fee.

The money will go to the airport. It is unclear how much additional revenue the change will bring in.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.