Two Hall County men arrested for child exploitation

The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for child exploitation on separate occasions.

21-year-old Adam Christian Gregorio Mecomber was arrested on December 22 after police found images of females under the age of 18 engaged in sexual activity.

56-year-old Phillippus Rudolph Uys was also found with images of underage girls participating in sexual activity. He was arrested December 29.

Both men were booked into the Hall County Jail and their cases remain under investigation.

