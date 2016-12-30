Walmart cashier sold blank gift cards, kept money

Loganville Police are telling customers of the store on Atlanta Highway to check their gift card balances.

An employee was just arrested for selling empty gift cards and keeping money for herself.

Anyone who bought a gift card between December 9 and December 25 could be a victim.

According to police, Samaria Williams was caught when a woman bought a nearly 400 dollar gift card and tried to use it the same day.

The arresting officer says when people bought gift cards, Williams would quickly swipe her own card behind the register and give the customer a blank one.

Then she would go shopping in the store on her break with other people's money.

Loganville Police said the cashier was hoping most people buying gift cards wouldn't try to use them immediately. If enough time passed, security video would get erased, making it harder to prove she did it on purpose.

If you gave someone a Walmart gift card from the Loganville store make sure that person checks the balance before they go shopping. They can call this number on the back of the card to find out.

Hopefully you still have the receipt, but if not, Walmart says they will try their best to work something out for you.

