Tex McIver owed late wife hundreds of thousands of dollars

Just a week after Atlanta lawyer Tex McIver bonded out of jail on charges connected to the death of his wife, CBS46 has learned he owed her $350,000.

Court documents show a business his wife, Diane McIver, owned loaned Tex McIver the money in December 2011. He was supposed to pay her back with interest by December 2014.

That never happened. Documents show he was given an extension to December 2017.

It's been three months since Diane McIver was killed while on her way home from their north Georgia farmhouse. Tex McIver says he accidentally shot her while riding in the back seat. He is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

The shocking new information brings more questions to the case involving the death of the successful Buckhead business woman.

Tex McIver's attorney, Steve Maples, confirmed the loan exists but wouldn't elaborate.

CBS46 has learned the couple did keep their money separate but although the documents were filed through a county court, it's not clear why Diane McIver loaned her husband the money or what he needed the loan for.

CBS46 reached out to the district attorney's office, who wouldn't comment because of the open investigation.

Tex McIver is expected back in court on January 5 for a multipurpose hearing.

